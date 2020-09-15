Trail of (Head)Lights: Popular Zilker Park holiday event could be drive-thru in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail of Lights display at Zilker Park may end up a drive-thru holiday experience this year.

An item on Thursday’s regular Austin City Council meeting agenda outlines what could potentially happen to the “large and important community event.”

It says the Trail of Lights in the traditional sense “is not possible, safe or in alignment with protecting the community’s health.” In order to keep Austin’s largest community celebration going this holiday season, the item says “a drive-thru event may be the only safe way for Austinites to enjoy the holiday activities.”

The item also says that due to it possibly becoming a drive-thru event, it would extend the display for 15 additional days (30 days total), and it says 1,300 cars per night could go through the display safely.

It would still need to get permission from Austin Public Health and meet the city’s special events permitting standards.

If the event ends up being a drive-thru, there will be no admission fee.