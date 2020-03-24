Trail Foundation: Stay off Hike and Bike Trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many Austinites are turning to parks and trails as a reprieve from quarantining themselves at home.

The Trail Foundation is now asking people to stay off the Butler Hike and Bike Trail, following the local stay-at-home order announced Tuesday.

“Usage on the Trail has not decreased in the past two weeks,” said Trail Foundation CEO Heidi Anderson. “As local media has reported and we’ve observed, many people are not practicing social distancing and other critical steps to avoid spreading the coronavirus.”

The Foundation doesn’t have the authority to close the trail, but said parts of the trail “make it difficult for people to stay the recommended six feet apart.”

A number of KXAN viewers have asked whether Austin’s parks are closed. The responses from local officials have generally been for people to use good judgment.

“We’re asking people to honor the spirit of these orders,” said Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott on Tuesday. “The greenbelts are a big space, people can space out.”

The Trail Foundation recommends people exercise close to home, and do so at least six feet away from others.

The Foundation says exercise equipment will not be available to use along the trail.

Restrooms and water fountains remain open for now but The Foundation said “we highly recommend NOT using them as it’s not possible to guarantee safe levels of hygiene.”