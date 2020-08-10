Trail Foundation, PARD partnering for new exercise equipment on Butler Hike and Bike Trail

The area where the new exercise equipment project will take place. (Trail Foundation photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although using outdoor exercise equipment along the Butler Hike and Bike Trail isn’t recommended right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trail Foundation is looking to replace some of it for future use.

In partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation, the Trail Foundation is fundraising to replace and enhance the exercise equipment across from ZACH Theater near PARD headquarters on West Riverside Drive. The cost for the new equipment is around $500,000, and the foundation has set up a public input survey on its website until Sept. 1.

The Trail Foundation is raising money to make improvements to the outdoor exercise equipment near the ZACH Theater on the Butler Hike and Bike Trail. (Trail Foundation photo)

The equipment will be designed for people ages 13 and up, and will include pictures on how to perform the exercises along with QR codes to scan with more information. They are meant to give people a full-body workout, the Trail Foundation says.

The project will also put new bike racks, trash cans and drinking fountains in the area.

The project is scheduled to be done in 2022. If you’d like to donate to the project, you can do so on the Trail Foundation’s website.