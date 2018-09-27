It takes 20 minutes to drive less than a mile in an area of south Austin Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FM 1626 is one of nine substandard streets that are in the preliminary engineering process as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond. The project on FM 1626 stretches from Interstate 35 to Manchaca Road. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Austin Transportation Department has come up with some solutions for a busy south Austin road.

Those who travel on Farm to Market Road 1626 say it can be a nightmare with bumper-to-bumper traffic during peak times.

The road is one of nine substandard streets that are in the preliminary engineering process as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond. The project on FM 1626 stretches from Interstate 35 to Manchaca Road.

Traffic along FM 1626 (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

"From I-35 to Old San Antonio Road is about 20 minutes even," said Marcelino Porro who travels to the intersection daily for work. Less than a mile separates the two.

Intersection at FM 1626 and Old San Antonio Road (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

"[That] is a black spot of traffic," said Porro.

He's part of the safety team for a construction company working on the soon-to-be home of the new Onion Creek Fire and EMS Station and says he's witnessed several accidents near the intersection.

"[Once construction is over] we are going to leave," said Porro. "But, there's going to be a fire and EMS station here and they're going to have more problems when they're trying to leave if they don't fix this now." Soon-to-be home to the new Onion Creek Fire and EMS Station along FM 1626 (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Some of the city's improvements include changing timing at existing signals, new sidewalk and pedestrian infrastructure and a new signal and new turn lanes at Old San Antonio.

"We want to make sure, did we get it right," said Emily Tuttle with the Austin Transportation Department. "Did we get it right for vehicles? Did we get it right for people that are walking on this roadway? Did we get it right for bicyclists?"

The open house is Thursday afternoon from 5 to 7 p.m. at Manchaca United Methodist Church - Fellowship Hall.

Safety concerns on Old San Antonio Road

Last week, KXAN reported two Akins High School students were hit by a vehicle while walking along Old San Antonio Road.

Pedestrain crossing at Akins High School along Old San Antonio Road in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

The school issued a safety warning, sending a letter home with students to alert the community. The two student did not receive any serious injuries and are recovering.

Not only does Old San Antonio Road connect families with Akins High School, but drivers also use it as a shortcut to get to Southpark Meadows shopping center and Hays County and avoid the congestion on I-35.