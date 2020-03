WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A routine traffic stop lead to a major drug bust in Williamson County Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Sheriff Robert Chody.

Chody posted a photo showing the drugs confiscated in the bust. He said his deputies found 39 pills of MDMA, also known as Molly.

They also found bags of Rice Krispie treats that are believed to contain illegal ingredients.

The suspect, who was under 17 years old, was arrested.