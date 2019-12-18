Traffic stop results in meth arrest, discovery of multiple fraudulent credit cards, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A traffic stop turned into an arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a discovery of 26 fraudulent credit cards, a Travis County affidavit says.

Trinedad T. White Ojeda, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after she admitted to officers she had methamphetamine on her person, the affidavit says.

Police say they found .66 grams of methamphetamine rock on her.

Ojeda was part of a traffic stop after officers observed suspicious behavior Monday at a gas station in the 1900 block of East William Cannon Drive. Police say her and another person exited a vehicle that stopped at two gas pumps, but didn’t pump any gas, walked to a nearby convenience store and met the driver of the car at another set of gas pumps, the affidavit said.

Police learned the vehicle the trio was in was involved in two separate thefts, one being mail theft. Police were led to believe the suspects were using stolen credit cards or making a drug deal, the affidavit says.

Police pulled the car over after it made an illegal U-turn, and the two suspects on foot were also stopped.

After Ojeda admitted to having meth, further searches revealed she had 44 pieces of identification on her. She had 26 usable credit cards under 17 different names, the affidavit says.

Police say she acquired the cards in at least two burglaries, and they are waiting to hear from more victims.

Ojeda is being held at Travis County Jail on $5,000 bond.