Traffic reduced to 2 lanes this weekend on Slaughter Ln. at MoPac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic on Slaughter Lane at MoPac Expressway will be reduced to one lane in each direction this weekend for work to be completed on a newly constructed overpass.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, the lanes will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1. Police will be onsite through the weekend to help the flow of traffic.

Road signs are in place to alert drivers of the construction. The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes this weekend.

When traffic is restored, Slaughter will be reconfigured with two lanes of traffic in each direction as well as left turn lanes.

Slaughter at MoPac will remain this way until the intersection is finally converted into a diverging diamond Intersection.

TxDOT estimates this work will be completed by mid-January 2019.

The project at the MoPac Slaughter Lane intersection has been ongoing since January 2018. The construction costs $53 million and is expected to be completed in early 2021.