AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.

The project has been decades in the making and it’ll be years before everything is done.

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes spoke with one business at the “Y at Oak Hill” hoping it will all be worth it.

“We have so many clients that are late because of the traffic,” Louisa Tomaio, who owns a massage clinic at the Y at Oak Hill, said. “And then I have people who come in and go, well, I knew you were there, but we’ve avoided coming to the Y at all costs.”

The intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and U.S. Highway 71 is undergoing a complete transformation.

“What we’re going to do is add three main lanes on U.S. 290 in either direction, some of those main lanes will be below current ground level. And then we’ll have two to three frontage roads in each direction as well,” Brad Wheelis, a spokesperson of the Texas Department of Transportation, said.

For more than 30 years, there have been discussions of making major improvements to this part of southwest Austin.

“We really needed something that would accommodate the traffic today, and the traffic that we expect in the future, and flyovers are a great way to deal with that traffic. You avoid the signals, and you put folks directly onto the other highway without having to interact with other traffic,” Wheelis said.

There’s about to be a big change to the flow of traffic from U.S. Highway 290 to U.S. Highway 71 to accommodate construction of the flyovers.

Right now, when you’re headed westbound on U.S. Highway 290 and want to turn onto northbound U.S. Highway 71, there’s a dedicated turn lane. With this new change, you’ll have to go to the light at U.S. Highway 71 and U.S. Highway 290 and make a hard right turn. But TxDOT said they have a plan to hopefully keep traffic flowing.

“One of the ways in which we are trying to accommodate the traffic that this will generate at that signal is to adjust the signal timing, and we control that signal so we can make future adjustments,” Wheelis said.

A new dedicated right turn lane is currently being constructed as well.

Meanwhile, Tomaio is hoping, when it’s all said and done, the Oak Hill Parkway will help her business grow.

“I think after it’s built, it could, it could cut traffic in half, literally, which people who might have stopped to go to the bank or might avoid it, and might do the bank downtown when they get to work. I’m hoping the growth and all the new homes and stuff out there, balance it out,” Tomaio said.

TxDOT has not released an exact date for the new turn lane for the intersection, but they expect this change to happen within the next month.

The project has a price tag of $674 million, and it stretches from MoPac Expressway to Circle Drive on U.S. Highway 290. It also includes 14 miles of shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians. It’s expected to be complete in early 2026.

