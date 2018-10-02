Traffic on RM 2222 reopens after power lines were downed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Downed power lines in northwest Austin has caused traffic delays and left thousands without power. (Vandergrift High School Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Downed power lines in northwest Austin have caused traffic delays and left thousands without power.

Electrical wires came down due to a damaged pole along Ranch to Market 2222 and Ranch to Market 620 near River Place Boulevard.

According to the Austin Transportation Department, all traffic in both directions was shut down as the wires were moved off the road. The incident is now clear and all lanes have been reopened.

The downed power lines left approximately 2,400 without electricity. Austin Energy is working to repair the problem, and they report that most customers should now have their power back.