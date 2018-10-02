Traffic lights coming down along US 183 in east Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Red light (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The traffic signals along US 183 at Bolm Road, Techni Center Drive and 51st Street will be permanently closed in early October, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

With the removal of the signals, vehicles will no longer be able to cross over US 183 in order to allow traffic to flow without delay at these intersections.

The closings are part of the 183 South project. The traffic signals at these intersections will be turned off and removed.

The signals from Techni Center Drive and 51st Street will be removed as early as Oct. 9.

Drivers are told if they want to reach the opposite side of US 183 at these intersections, they should use the non-signaled U-turns. These U-turns are located at Springdale/Manor Road, Farm to Market Road 969 and Bolm Road.

North and southbound traffic on US 183 will be made to exit FM 969 starting around Oct. 9. Drivers will then proceed through a signaled intersection before being able to re-enter US 183.

This is to clear to way for construction of non-tolled bypass lanes that will allow for drivers to travel under FM 969 without stopping or paying a toll.

By the time the project is completed, traffic will be able to flow down US 183 without stopping from Springdale/Manor Road to Vargas Road and Thompson Lane.