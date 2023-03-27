AUSTIN (KXAN) — Giddy up, the 2023 CMT Music Awards are in Austin this week!

Country music fans and artists will be in the capital city for the 2023 award show. The show will air live from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2.

If you’re planning to attend the show or the events leading up, or want to avoid event traffic, here are the traffic closures you’ll want to look out for.

10th Street closed from Colorado Street to Brazos Street Starting Monday, March 27 at 12:01 a.m., set to reopen Monday, April 3 at 6 a.m.

Congress Avenue closed from 8th Street to 11th Street Starting Monday, March 27 at 12:01 a.m., set to reopen Monday, April 3 at 6 a.m.

Colorado Street closed from 9th Street to 10th Street Starting Monday, March 27 at 12:01 a.m., set to reopen Monday, April 3 at 6 a.m.

9th Street closed from Colorado Street to Brazos Street Starting Monday, March 27 at 12:01 a.m., set to reopen Monday, April 3 at 6 a.m.

11th Street closed from Colorado Street to San Jacinto Boulvard Starting Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m., set to reopen Thursday, March 30 at 12:01 a.m.



Lavaca Street will be open, but some areas off the street will be for local access only. That includes the following:

10th Street, from Lavaca Street to Colorado Street Local access only Monday, March 27 starting at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, April 3 at 6 a.m.

The alley from Lavaca Street to Colorado Street Local access only Monday, March 27 starting at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, April 3 at 6 a.m.



Curb parking on 11th Street South will be closed from Colorado Street to Brazos Street starting Monday, March 27 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Monday, April 3 at 6 a.m.

Parking garages and residential parking in the affected areas will still be accessible.