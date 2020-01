AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic in north Austin is experiencing delays after a crash involving a motorcycle on Ranch to Market Road 2222, according to APD.

The call of the crash came in 6:50 a.m. at and police were sent to the intersection of Woodrow Avenue and Koenig Lane.

One person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Westbound Koenig Lane is closed down as crews clear the scene.