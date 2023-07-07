AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vehicle on fire has blocked several lanes near Interstate 35 in north Austin, according to the City of Austin’s Transportation and Public Works Department.

Officials said the fire was near the northbound I-35 Frontage Road and Wells Branch Parkway.

According to Austin Police, a truck caught fire on the highway, and its gas tank exploded.

APD said it was diverting traffic off the highway. Drivers were asked to consider alternate routes and expect delays.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries related to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for more details.