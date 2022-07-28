AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are intermittently stopping traffic on North Lamar Boulevard near the intersection of Third Street because rocks are falling from a bridge overhead.

Police stop traffic in the northbound lane of Lamar when a train goes over the bridge because more rocks fall, but traffic is allowed to pass through when there’s no train.











The bridge is used by Union Pacific and Amtrak. It’s close to the Whole Foods grocery store on North Lamar Boulevard.

Union Pacific owns the bridge, but the roadways are owned by the City of Austin.

Union Pacific sent a statement to KXAN and said that bridge personnel was sent to inspect the bridge. They determined that the bridge is not crumbling and is structurally sound.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.