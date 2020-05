AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are severe traffic delays on I-35 in south Austin on Sunday afternoon following a crash.

The Austin Police Department said the collision happened between Teri Road and William Cannon Drive. It happened shortly before 1 p.m.

Traffic is backed up on I-35 northbound while police and paramedics deal with the incident.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the collision itself was minor and nobody involved was seriously hurt.