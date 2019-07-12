TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler carrying liquor crashes and burns, closing SH-130 NB

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are warning drivers to use a different route Friday morning after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler shut northbound lanes of State Highway 130.

Austin police first tweeted about the wreck at 6 a.m. and they say the wreck happened at the 11000 block of SH-130, just south of U.S. Highway 290.

Police say no one was hurt in the collision but the 18-wheeler was transporting liquor that ignited after the wreck.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that SH-130 is closed between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290. Northbound traffic is backed up to Farm-to-Market 973 and southbound delays are past U.S. 290.

You’re advised to take alternate routes as you head to work Friday morning. Check the KXAN traffic map for congested roads to avoid and possible alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.