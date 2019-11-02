Toy donations for APD’s holiday drive are now being accepted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police announced earlier today that their “Operation: Blue Santa” toy drive has begun.

People can drop off donations at the Austin Police Blue Santa Warehouse, located at 4101 S. Industrial Drive, Suite 260.

Donation guidelines:

Toys must be new, not used

Must not contain liquid or powder, such as glitter

No toy weapons

No food

No glass

Toys for ages 11-14 are the most needed

Must be unwrapped

Operation: Blue Santa started in 1972 to give food and toys to 20 families. Now, Blue Santa will serve upwards of 6,000 families in the Austin area.

Families that live in Austin city limits that are looking to receive assistance from Operation: Blue Santa can apply on the Blue Santa website.