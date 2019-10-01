Toxins still present at Red Bud Isle, keeping pets out of water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Results from the latest round of algae testing in Red Bud Isle reveals toxins are still present in an algae bloom there. City leaders recommend people continue to keep their pets away from the water in Lady Bird Lake.

At the beginning of August, the City of Austin warned pet owners to keep their animals from swimming and drinking the water, following reports of dogs dying after swimming. The city closed Red Bud Isle and began extra testing, which confirmed the presence of neurotoxins in some algae in Red Bud Idle, Auditorium Shores and Barton Creek.

On Sept. 24, the city said water testers noticed a “sudden increase” in the amount of algae and results showed a “low level” of toxins. The city said testing from Sept. 9 showed no toxins, but now algae is back to covering 20-25% of the water at Red Bud Isle.

“Although disappointing, this second wave of algae is not unexpected given the unrelenting heat, less flow through the lakes and the natural life cycle of algae,” the city wrote on its website, adding that Zebra mussels, flooding last fall and climate change may have contributed to the algae bloom. It doesn’t have a way to treat the water, but says the algae should naturally die off as “cooler temperatures and higher flows return in the fall.”

“We do not believe the lake is safe for pets at this time,” the city added.

The city said it’s received reports of five dogs who died after swimming in Lady Bird Lake. People are not allowed to swim there, and the city says anyone who boats or paddleboards should rinse off if they come in contact with the water.

“If symptoms occur, seek immediate medical attention,” the city said. No people have reported being sick as a result of the water.

Symptoms of algae exposure

People:

Dermatologic signs or symptoms such as rash, irritation, swelling or sores

Gastrointestinal signs or symptoms

Respiratory signs or symptoms

Fever

Headache

Neurologic signs or symptoms

Ear symptoms

Eye irritation

Animals: