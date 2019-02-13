Toxic gas report at St. Edwards a false alarm, officials say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Image)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An evacuation of a St. Edward's University building Tuesday night turned out to be a false alarm, university officials said Wednesday.

The evacuation of the John Brooks Williams Science Center took place at around 11 p.m. after reports of toxic exposure to an unknown substance and two custodial staff members were evaluated by emergency medical personnel.

It all started when a university custodian reported a "suspicious odor/gas in a lab," university officials wrote in an email to KXAN. "The building was checked for any hazards and nothing was found."

The report was deemed a false alarm and the building was approved for normal operations.