Are toxic algae levels in Austin waters still unsafe for dogs? Here’s what officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city officials say pet owners still shouldn’t let their dogs swim in Ladybird Lake or the Red Bud Isle area.

The latest water samples in those areas still tested positive for the neurotoxins that first raised alarms in early August.

The city’s Watershed Protection Department took more samples on Monday. Those results should be in by early next week.

