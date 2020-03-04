‘Tower Girl’ lays her first egg of 2020, will this be the year one hatches?

“Tower Girl,” a Peregrine Falcon that lives in a nesting box in the UT Tower, laid an egg overnight Tuesday. (Tower Girl nesting cam photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Predatory bird enthusiasts, conservationists and fans on the internet have renewed hope for one the most famous birds in Austin.

“Tower Girl” laid an egg.

The Peregrine Falcon that calls the University of Texas at Austin home first nested in a box at the UT Tower in 2010, and she’s had a rough time hatching any eggs.

She laid her first egg of the year overnight Tuesday, and here’s hoping a male was around to fertilize the egg.

The account dedicated to her even tweeted (get it?) about the event.

I was busy overnight, laying my first egg of the season. Isn't it pretty? I think we look nice together, don't you? https://t.co/EGAXDSAev6 pic.twitter.com/XI6tjZc3Pl — UT_TowerGirl (@UT_TowerGirl) March 3, 2020

The account also said there has been a male hanging around, but who knows if he was around long enough to get the job done. We’ll just have to keep an eye on her and see.

Oh, he's around, but never when you need him to be. 😌 — UT_TowerGirl (@UT_TowerGirl) March 4, 2020

In 2019, Tower Girl laid her first egg of the year at the end of February, but had no such luck getting any eggs fertilized. In 2018, she laid two eggs, but neither were fertilized.

Typically, male Peregrine Falcons begin courtship with females in late winter and early spring. Once Peregrines find a mate, they mate for life, according to UT’s BioDiversity Center.

Tower Girl lives in her nesting box year-round, and Austin is considered the edge of the species’ breeding area, so any eggs that hatch are a big deal.