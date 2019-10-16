Torchy’s Tacos will close its first Austin location

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Torchy’s Tacos is saying goodbye to its first brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The company’s South First Street restaurant set to close Oct. 22.

Torchy’s says its focusing on more accessible restaurants throughout the Austin-area.

All employees at the South First restaurant are being offered jobs within the company.

Torchy’s says this location has created a lot of memorable moments — like when President Barack Obama ordered a Democrat, a Republican, and an Independent during his visit.