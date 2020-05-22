Torchy’s Tacos opening dining rooms and patios around Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Torchy’s Tacos is reopening some dining rooms and patios around Austin with safety measures in place, the company said Wednesday.

A tweet Wednesday said they were “in the process” of opening dine-in options at their locations, and they are still offering curbside pick-up and delivery through DoorDash.

“We want you to know that we take the responsibility of safely reopening our dining rooms extremely seriously,” the company said in a press release.

Torchy’s will screen every employee before their shift, train them to practice the most updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and local health departments and reconfigure dining rooms to adhere to social distancing and limited occupancy guidelines.

Employees will “continue to observe all CDC guidelines” regarding wearing masks and face coverings, and they encourage patrons to do the same.