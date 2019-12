AUSTIN (KXAN) — Race to the delivery room!

Torchy’s Tacos has announced it will give away a year’s worth of tacos to the Austin family that welcomes the first baby born at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin in 2020.

The Austin-based company says it will share photos of the winning family on Jan. 1.

Last year, the first baby of 2019 born at that hospital arrived at 12:01 a.m.