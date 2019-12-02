Top places Austinites fly around the world without non-stop routes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College is hosting two community conversations to gather input about what its Pinnacle Campus in southwest Austin should become.

ACC plans to share information about its Campus Master Planning process and gather feedback and ideas at meetings Monday from 8:30-10 a.m. and Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. Both will take place at Oak Hill United Methodist Church at 7815 U.S. Highway 290, across from the campus.