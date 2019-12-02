Top places Austinites fly around the world without non-stop routes

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Not having a non-stop flight isn’t stopping Austinites from traveling the world. The Austin Business Journal reports information about which destinations are popular can help airlines decide where to launch new routes.
- Tokyo, Japan – estimated 13,220 one-way bookings
- Seoul, South Korea – estimated 12,981 one-way bookings
- Paris, France – estimated 12,610 one-way bookings
- Shanghai, China – estimated 4,921 one-way bookings
- Beijing, China – estimated 4,831 one-way bookings
See the rest of the Top 10 list on the Austin Business Journal’s website.