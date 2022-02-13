‘Top Dogs’ embody KXAN in Puppy Bowl, Super Bowl spot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN viewers have seen Kaxan on their screens for years. He’s the station’s official mascot found wandering behind the studio in 2012 and adopted by Jim Spencer. But this Puppy Bowl (and Super Bowl), KXAN set out to find some other dogs that also embody the spirit of the station.

KXAN’s marketing team tapped Edward Flores of Mud Puppies, a local pet groomer, to help.

“Basically, they felt that you have to stand out on Super Bowl Sunday and the concept was ‘What does it take to be a top dog in the TV news business?’ And they wanted three dogs to represent the three things KXAN is known for: the investigations, First Warning Weather and the morning show,” Flores explained.

Intrepid Orly dug in and was cast to represent KXAN Investigates and the perky Cheza was perfect for KXAN News Today. And, of course, Kaxan represented as the “First Warning Weather dog.” KXAN spent a day and a half taping the pups to create the spot below.

At the top of this story, watch a behind-the-scenes video showing how it all came together.

Keep your eyes peeled to see the spot Sunday during the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet at 1 p.m. CT and the Super Bowl at 5:30 p.m. CT on KXAN.