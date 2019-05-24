Top 3 trouble spots on Lake Travis ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Memorial Day Weekend hundreds of Texans will make their way to Lake Travis to soak in the sun and have some fun out on the water. However, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind all the lakegoers to remain safe out on the water and let them know which spots they have deemed the most potentially dangerous.

On Thursday, KXAN went out on Lake Travis with Seargent Greg Lawson of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office to explore the areas their Lake Patrol assets routinely respond to for rescues, recoveries and other emergency calls.

STARN’S ISLAND

Starn’s Island is a popular spot for many beach goers coming to Lake Travis. It is also a common destination for party barges. A boat filled with rowdy intoxicated partiers can spell disaster, but the TCSO has some simple suggestions to make your party barge a safety barge.

Have someone in the group to be a sober spokesperson to communicate with the boat driver.

Wear your life jacket!

BOB WENTZ PARK

Bob Wentz Park is another popular spot for Texans to brings their boats out to.

Again…always wear your life jacket!

Do not stand when the boat is in motion.

Turn off your engine and hold still when an emergency vehicle is driving past.

Be aware of your own abilities and level of intoxication before jumping in after someone else.

DEVIL’S COVE

Devil’s Cove is the last spot on the TCSO’s list of dangerous sports to look out for on Lake Travis. Devil’s Cove is a “No Wake Zone,” meaning it has special rulers boaters must adhere to.

For the last time…ALWAYS WEAR YOUR LIFE JACKET!

When in a “No Wake Zone,” your boat must be traveling at an idling speed so it creates to apparent wake. This is to make sure your boat and others aren’t dangerously jostled as they pass each other.



LOOK OUT FOR THESE