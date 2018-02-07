Tom Herman completes first full recruiting class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman completed his second recruiting class as the Longhorns Head Coach, but it was his first class under his complete control.

The finished product was a statement to college football as most recruiting services ranked the Longhorns class third in the nation. Texas added eight players to the roster on Wednesday after doing most of the heavy lifting during the early signing period in December.

In total, Texas signed 27 players to the 2018 class. While Herman insinuated that the work wasn’t done, he’s hoping to add a graduate transfer or two before spring practice begins in late March.

Defensive linemen was a glaring absence following the early signing period, but the Longhorns signed four on Wednesday including big defensive tackle out of Houston Westfield, Keondre Coburn.