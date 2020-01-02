Tolls increasing on some Austin-area roadways in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority announced changes, mostly increases, to tolls around Austin-area roadways Monday.

The agency said tolls on 183A, U.S. Highway 290, State Highway 71 and MoPac Expressway will increase 1.71%, consistent with the Consumer Price Index. That equals about a $0.02-$0.06 increase to customers with electronic tags driving two-axle vehicles.

The rate increase on the MoPac Express Lane only applies to the base, and tolls on State Highway 45 SW and U.S. Highway 183 won’t change since they haven’t been open for a full year.

The agency also announced a new way to pay tolls without an electronic tag. Drivers can now register prepaid accounts instead of waiting to receive a bill in the mail. Registered accounts receive a 25% savings compared to Pay By Mail rates.

The following toll structures are from the Mobility Authority:

183A Toll

This inflation-based adjustment adds $0.06 to the cost of a full-length trip on 183A Toll for customers with an electronic tag. The increase at individual tolling locations varies.

183A 2020 Toll Rates (two-axle) Tag Pay By Mail Crystal Falls Parkway Ramps $0.44 $0.66 Crystal Falls Mainline Plaza $1.11 $1.67 Scottsdale Drive Ramp $0.62 $0.94 Park Street Mainline Plaza $1.57 $2.36 Brushy Creek Ramps $0.62 $0.94 Lakeline Mainline Plaza $0.58 $0.87

290 Toll

This inflation-based adjustment will add $0.05 to the cost of a full-length trip on 290 Toll for customers with an electronic tag. The increase at individual tolling locations varies.

290 Toll 2020 Toll Rates (two-axle) Tag Pay By Mail U.S. 183 Ramps (direct connectors) $0.59 $0.89 Springdale Road Ramps $0.59 $0.89 Giles Lane Ramps $0.59 $0.89 Giles Lane Mainline Plaza $1.20 $1.80 Harris Branch Parkway Ramps $0.59 $0.89 Parmer Lane Mainline Plaza $0.59 $0.89

71 Toll Lane

This inflation-based adjustment will add $0.02 to the cost of a trip on the 71 Toll Lane for customers with an electronic tag.

71 Toll Lane 2020 Toll Rates (two-axle) Tag Pay By Mail FM 973 EB and WB $0.93 $1.40

MoPac Express Lane

This inflation-based adjustment will add $0.05 to the base cost of a trip on a single segment, or $0.10 to the cost of a full-length trip on the MoPac Express Lane for customers with an electronic tag. This increase does not apply to the variable toll rate. This equates to an increase from $0.30 to $0.35 per segment, or from $0.60 to $0.70 for the base cost of a full-length trip on the MoPac Express Lane.

MoPac Express Lane 2020 Base Toll Rates (two-axle) Tag Pay By Mail Northbound: Cesar Chavez to US 183 $0.35 $0.53 Northbound: Cesar Chavez to Parmer $0.70 $1.05 Northbound: RM 2222 to Parmer $0.35 $0.53 Southbound: Parmer to RM 2222 $0.35 $0.53 Southbound: Parmer to 5th/Cesar Chavez $0.70 $1.05 Southbound: RM 2222 to 5th/Cesar Chavez $0.35 $0.53

45SW Toll

The 45SW Toll Road opened on June 1, 2019. Rates will not increase in 2020.

SH 45SW 2020 Toll Rates (two-axle) Tag Pay By Mail Bear Creek Plaza $1.00 $1.50

183 Toll

Phase I of the 183 Toll Road opened Aug. 1, 2019. Rates will not increase in 2020.

183 Toll 2020 Toll Rates (two-axle) Tag PBM 51st Street Entry/Exit Ramps $0.65 $0.98 MLK Jr. Boulevard Mainline Plaza $1.21 $1.82 51st Street Mainline Plaza $1.21 $1.82