TODAY Show’s Al Roker coming to Austin Friday, will help storm victims, interview Matthew McConaughey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TODAY Show weatherman Al Roker announced Tuesday on KXAN News Today that he’ll be in Austin on Friday to give a national audience a glimpse at how Texans are still dealing with February’s winter storms.

“As you know, a lot of folks are living in homes in desperate need of repair and remain in need of clean water,” Roker said. “We’re going to highlight their stories.”

Roker also mentioned that he’ll catch up with Austin actor and the University of Texas at Austin’s “minister of culture” Matthew McConaughey. His Just Keep Livin Foundation set up the Texas Relief Fund and McConaughey posts updates on his Instagram page for more information on how people can help the cause.

Roker also said he wants to cruise around town on a bike and get some barbecue, but mostly he wants to lend his support to people still in need.

“I’ll be helping people as well get some clean water,” he said.

In November, Roker said he had prostate cancer and would undergo treatment for it. He returned to the show three weeks after surgery.

Roker will be live on KXAN News Today on Friday. Tune in to see him. Then stay tuned to catch his interview with McConaughey on the Today Show.