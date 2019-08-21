Today: Mayor, council members to discuss homeless solutions at town hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler and some City Council members will hold a town hall Wednesday morning at the Austin Convention Center to discuss solutions to the homeless issue in the city and the July 1 changes to the sit/lie and camping ordinances.

The town hall, hosted by the Downtown Alliance, will begin at 10 a.m. It will include Council members Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen and Greg Casar.

“Attendees will be able to hear from city leadership about plans to move forward with solutions for individuals experiencing homelessness,” officials wrote in a press release for the event. “Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about recent ordinance changes and ask questions of Mayor Adler and City Council members.”

On July 1, an ordinance went into effect that lifted restrictions on where homeless people could camp, sit down or sleep.

The new town hall comes after a recent city memo in which the city’s Homeless Strategy Office rejected a Council request to designate spots where homeless people can camp.

Council members asked City Manager Spencer Cronk to explore possibly limiting the number of areas where people would be allowed to camp safely to 10 areas citywide, one in each district. They also wanted to know if there could be parking areas across Austin where people could sleep in their cars.

Cronk’s office says the request did not meet the city’s “Housing First” goals.

In a memo responding to these requests, Cronk and his team said, the “Homeless Strategy Office will respectfully not bring forth recommendations for authorized encampments nor options for parking areas.”

Registration for the Wednesday town hall begins at 9:30 a.m. and a moderated discussion will begin at 10 a.m.