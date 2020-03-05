To save Muny, UT student proposes land swap for another Austin golf course

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student at the University of Texas at Austin has a new idea to allow the city of Austin to keep the historic Lions Municipal Golf Course permanently: swap the land for Morris Williams Golf Course in east Austin.

The city leases the Lions course, known to golfers as “Muny,” from UT. All 141 acres of the 18-hole course are part of a bigger piece of property known as the Brackenridge Tract, originally donated to the university in 1910 by Col. George Brackenridge. UT has considered developing part or all of the tract in recent decades to consistent protest from golfers who want to preserve Muny, the first golf course in the south to desegregate in 1950.

Now, to preserve it permanently, UT student Ethan Smith proposes the city trade Morris Williams for ownership of the property.

“If you want to save the Muny golf course,” Smith told KXAN, “you have to offer the [UT] Board of Regents something of equal or greater value.”

The value of the east Austin course might be less on paper than the prime real estate along Lady Bird Lake, Smith said, but the university could develop Morris Williams into affordable housing for students. “They can affect the bottom line on housing in a unique way,” he said.

Smith presented his idea to the Board of Regents at last week’s meeting. The board also voted at that meeting to recommend extending the current lease on a month-by-month basis, with a five-month severance warning. Now lawyers for both sides have to hammer out the details before May.

On KXAN News Today, UT’s counsel says the university has proposed land swaps in the past — how that might fit into broader negotiations around the Brackenridge Development Agreement.