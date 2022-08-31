AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tito’s Handmade Vodka debuted the Fourteen Acres Farm, located at the Tito’s distillery in Austin. The farm is a part of a program created to help provide employees with fresh food and encourage healthy eating.

According to the company, more than 25 types of fruits and vegetables are grown at the farm, and employees are allowed to take home fresh food on a weekly basis at no cost.

The employees can select the produce they are most interested in, as well as connect with farmers to learn recipes, cooking tips and how the food is grown.

According to Tito’s, some of the farm’s produce includes artichokes, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, cucumbers, green beans, kale, lettuce, melons, peppers, potatoes, spinach, sweet potatoes and tomatoes.

The company said Wednesday it planned to launch community gardens and farms across more than 30 cities throughout 2022.

“Fourteen Acres Farm grows every day, which means our program does too. We’re ready to take on new opportunities and provide employees with even more than fresh produce,” Kathleen Kuper, the farm director at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, said.