A lawn mower in a garden in Sint-Maria-Lierde, Belgium, on May 2, 2021. (Photo by Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re tired of mowing your lawn, fear not! An app is launching in Austin this week to help you find someone else to do it instead.

GreenPal describes itself as “Uber-like.” The app helps homeowners find on-demand lawn mowing at their convenience, according to a press release.

So how does it work? First, you list your lawn care needs on the app, along with the date you’d like. GreenPal says vetted lawn care pros can then bid on the app before you choose who you want to work with based on ratings, reviews and price, the release states.

Once complete, the mower will send you a time-stamped photo showing the completed work. You then pay on the app and can set up future appointments if wanted.

The app is already operating in 250 markets across 48 states. More than a million homeowners have already signed up, the release said.