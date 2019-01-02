Tips for keeping your New Year’s Resolution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Millions of people around the world have decided on their New Year’s Resolutions for 2019. Deciding what to pursue is the easy part. The harder part comes with keeping them.
First, make sure your goal is SMART:
- Specific: Try to narrow your focus as much as you can. Think of a descriptive sentence for your goal.
- Measurable: Make sure you can track your progress and know when you’ve reached your goal
- Attainable: Decide on a goal you can accomplish with the resources you have
- Relevant: Think about a goal you actually want to achieve, not something you just think you should achieve
- Timely: Make a plan for your goal and set deadlines
Many people target fitness or living healthier as a goal. Here are a few tips to achieve that:
- Get a good support system: Making changes and sticking to them is easier when people are rooting for you
- Remove temptations: Take junk food out of the pantry and fridge
- Celebrate small successes: Whether milestones on the scale or miles toward an exercise goal, be proud of how far you’ve come
- Focus on benefit: Keep a good perspective about why you chose this goal in the first place and pay attention to how being more active or healthy makes you feel