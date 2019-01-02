Tips for keeping your New Year’s Resolution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Millions of people around the world have decided on their New Year’s Resolutions for 2019. Deciding what to pursue is the easy part. The harder part comes with keeping them.

First, make sure your goal is SMART:

Specific: Try to narrow your focus as much as you can. Think of a descriptive sentence for your goal.

Try to narrow your focus as much as you can. Think of a descriptive sentence for your goal. Measurable: Make sure you can track your progress and know when you’ve reached your goal

Make sure you can track your progress and know when you’ve reached your goal Attainable: Decide on a goal you can accomplish with the resources you have

Decide on a goal you can accomplish with the resources you have Relevant: Think about a goal you actually want to achieve, not something you just think you should achieve

Think about a goal you actually want to achieve, not something you just think you should achieve Timely: Make a plan for your goal and set deadlines

Many people target fitness or living healthier as a goal. Here are a few tips to achieve that: