TOOF said people experiencing homelessness are currently living in these cabins in the Esperanza Community.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fifty tiny home units are now occupied by people experiencing homelessness at the Esperanza Community in east Austin.

The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), which operates the community, plans to build a total of 200 on the site, divided into four neighborhoods. In addition to the cabins, the property also consists of communal areas, food access areas and hygiene facilities.

“It has been incredible to see so much support around the Esperanza Community. This is a vital resource to our City. Our approach is far from traditional: We’re extremely low barrier, non-congregate, and our services are holistic and person-centered. This allows us to serve chronically homeless people who are unable to access more traditional homelessness resources,” Founder and Executive Director Chris Baker said in a news release.

TOOF broke ground on the project in September, and Baker said most of the funding came from private partnerships.

KXAN is visiting the site and speaking with representatives Friday afternoon. This story will be updated.