Tiny hats are making a big impact Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Austin (KXAN) – A special gift for newborns and their families is raising awareness about children’s health. During the month of February, all babies born at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas will receive red knit caps to raise awareness of American Heart Month and congenital heart defects.

The caps are a part of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts™ program. In addition to the pint-sized hats, families are given information about the importance of starting healthy habits at a young age.

Little Hats, Big Hearts honors babies and moms in a very special way. These tiny red hats symbolize a shared mission of living a heart-healthy lifestyle at all stages of life. The effort also raises awareness of congenital heart defects, as well as what we can do to help prevent them.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in babies born in the United States, impacting eight in every 1,000 babies.

Little Hats, Big Hearts started in Chicago in 2014. From just 300 little hats in the first year, the program has now provided hundreds of thousands of babies with little red hats, across more than 40 states.

Volunteer knitters from across the state provided the crochet and knit caps distributed in hospitals during the month of February.