TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are still searching for a missing south Austin mom and her infant daughter. They are ruling out no possibilities on their whereabouts.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey have been missing since Thursday, Dec. 12. Margot, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.

The Timeline

Previous Coverage

What We Know About Heidi and Margot

  • Heidi is 33 years old, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with long, dark hair with highlights.
  • Margot is three weeks old.
  • According to her Facebook page Heidi works as a server at a Cracker Barrel in Buda.
  • A photo provided by APD of Heidi at Cowan Elementary on the day of her disappearance shows what police believe she was wearing when she was last seen.
Most recent photo of Broussard provided by APD.

The Investigation

  • Police have establish a dedicated tip line solely for details regarding Broussard and Carey. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 512-974-5100.
  • Police say there currently isn’t a person of interest in the case as they continue to interview family and friends.
  • In a press conference APD detective Brad Herries said investigators are conducting the search under the assumption Heidi and Margot are alive.
  • The FBI’s Child Abduction Deployment Response Team, the Texas Rangers, Travis County Search and Rescue Team and Texas Parks and Wildlife are all assisting with the investigation.

