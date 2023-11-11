AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday morning, an Austin Police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in south Austin.

APD said despite the efforts of its officers, medics, hospital staff and the Austin Fire Department, an officer died from injuries. A second injured officer was in stable condition as of 10 a.m.

Two other victims were found inside the residence with fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene, according to APD.

APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson said the incident was captured on police body-worn camera.

Multiple APD officers fired their department-approved firearms; however, the officers were not identified during Saturday morning’s media briefing.

“I’d like to thank Travis County medics and Travis County EMS, our officers on scene, Austin Fire, and the medical staff that treated our officers and worked so hard to save our officer’s life. It’s very much appreciated,” Henderson said. “I’d also like to highlight the bravery of our officers—day in and day out. I could not be more proud of their heroic actions.”

APD said it would conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident. The first is a criminal investigation conducted by the APD special investigations unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. An administrative investigation will be conducted by the APD internal affairs unit with the Austin Office of Police Oversight.

The Austin Police Department provided a timeline of the event that led to the fatal shooting.

2:49 a.m.

A 911 call requesting help in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive where a caller was screaming for help.

APD said the caller provided more details and said somebody was stabbing her.

2:57 a.m.

The first Austin Police officers arrived on the scene for a shooting/stabbing hotshot call in a patrol capacity wearing APD uniforms.

The officers began to gather more information, including the suspect’s location. They were told there were two other people injured inside the residence with the suspect.

Before officers arrived, a third victim escaped from the residence and was found by first responders in the neighborhood. They informed officers the suspect still had a knife. The victim was taken to a local hospital at 3:03 a.m. by Austin-Travis County EMS for their injuries.

3 a.m.

Officers made emergency forced entry into the residence to rescue the two victims. Before officers made entry, APD said they announced themselves and identified themselves as Austin police officers.

As the officers entered, they were shot at by the suspect. The officers then backed out of the residence and did not return fire.

3:06 a.m.

Because the suspect was armed and barricaded inside a residence and had two hostages, SWAT was called to the scene.

4:11 a.m.

SWAT officers arrived on the scene and forced entry into the residence a second time to rescue the victims.

4:15 a.m.

As SWAT officers entered, the suspect immediately began shooting a gun at the officers, and the SWAT officers returned fire.

APD said during the exchange of gunfire, two officers were shot. The two officers were taken to a hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS.

According to police, the suspect died from his injuries at the scene.