AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heisman Trophy winner and former professional football and baseball player Tim Tebow is slated to appear at a worship event April 22 in Austin.

Tebow, a devout Christian who is also a New York Times best-selling author, is part of the lineup of speakers for Life Surge, an event at Shoreline Church, located at 15201 Burnet Road.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Tebow rose to national prominence while leading the Florida Gators to a BCS National Championship in 2008 while also being part of the 2006 Gators team that won the title. His charisma and heavy lean into his faith helped propel him to motivational speaking engagements and religious events across the country following his NFL and professional baseball careers. He played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets from 2010-2012, and then made practice squads for New England in 2013 and Philadelphia in 2015 before beginning a professional baseball career.

He advanced as high as Triple-A in the New York Mets organization in 2019 before officially retiring from baseball in 2021. After six years away from football, Tebow made the preseason roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars, coached by Tebow’s college coach Urban Meyer. Tebow was released after playing in four preseason games.

Tebow is just one big name in the event’s lineup of speakers. Willie and Korie Robertson from the A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty,” along with Life Without Limbs founder Nick Vujicic and Auntie Anne’s Pretzels founder Anne Beiler are also scheduled to speak.