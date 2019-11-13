Tim George remembered as caring practitioner, ‘exceptional surgeon’ for Dell Children’s

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tributes to the late Dr. Timothy George are pouring in after the accomplished Austin pediatric neurosurgeon died over the weekend in Florida.

George complained about a medical issue during the Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway on Nov. 10 and drove his vehicle to the pit lane where he was attended to by medical staff. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. He was 59 years old.

George was interim director of pediatric neurosurgery at Dell Children’s Medical Center, president of Dell Children’s Medical Group and an adjunct professor at the University of Texas’ Department of Molecular Biosciences, as well as a respected member of the community.

