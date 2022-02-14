TikTok leases office space at 300 Colorado, sources say

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Another social media giant has signed an office lease in downtown Austin, according to sources, further signaling technology companies are still bullish on a return to the office in the near future.

Multiple sources have told Austin Business Journal that TikTok Inc., the video-based social media platform, has leased at 300 Colorado. The lease is believed to be for the top six floors of the 32-story, 353,000-square-foot tower.

Floor plates at 300 Colorado are 21,000 square feet. TikTok eating up the top six floors would mean the social media giant committed to around 126,000 square feet.

