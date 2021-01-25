Tiff’s Treats tracks down ‘Amy,’ the Austin-based bakery’s first customer back in the 90s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For its 22nd anniversary, Austin-based bakery Tiff’s Treats went back to the beginning: by tracking down “Amy,” its very first customer when it opened in the 1990s.

Earlier this month, owners Tiff Taylor and Leon Chen announced a search for Amy, who lived in University Towers in 1999 and became the local favorite’s very first customer after calling in an order.

“We flyered all of campus [at the University of Texas] and waited three days and got zero orders. Zero phone calls. It was embarrassing,” Taylor and Chen said. “A day after, Amy called us and placed an order. Little did she know, it was our first order.”

On Friday, the owners of Tiff’s Treats revealed they’d found Amy and that an announcement was coming Monday.

