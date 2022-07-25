AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The trend of restaurant and food-service workers attempting to unionize can be seen around the nation — including in Austin.

The latest local business to encounter the situation is Tiff’s Treats, the chain of cookie eateries.

Workers at two stores have filed paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board to start the process of forming a union — and workers at more stores are expected to follow suit in the coming days and weeks.

If these Tiff’s Treats employees are successful in forming a union, they would join a nascent but growing wave of retail workers banding together to collectively bargain at a time of great disruption in the dynamics between employers and workers. The Great Resignation is giving job candidates and employees more leverage in negotiations around pay and other matters, and unionization efforts are on the rise.

