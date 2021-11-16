Tide Cleaners addresses delay in UT Austin laundry services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After some University of Texas at Austin students reported a delay in returned clothing items through Tide Cleaners’ laundry services, the company attributed the set back to a medical emergency.

Some students reported they had laundry picked up through the campus laundry services company last Wednesday, with an average turnaround of two days. As of Monday evening, some students were without their picked up clothing items.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Tide Cleaners said a team member experienced a medical emergency over the weekend that led to the delay. Approximately 12 students were impacted, he said.

“We have been actively working to return the clean orders back to the students impacted, and about half already have their orders back in their hands,” Jeff Jasurda, Tide Cleaners’ vice president of market operations, said in an email. “We’re directly communicating those still without their orders to coordinate the delivery of their clothes this week.”