Tickets on sale now for COTA’s Peppermint Parkway, a drive-thru lights event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets are on sale now for the Circuit of the America’s drive-thru holiday lights event, Peppermint Parkway.

You can grab tickets starting at $35 per car online. The event will be open from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on select nights and feature dancing elves, an enchanted forest scene and a 60-foot spiral light-up tree.

Other ticket options are priced at $60, $75 and $90 and include added bonuses like taking your car around the Formula 1 track and fast passes.

There are also additional attractions like Peppermint Plaza, which includes a Ferris wheel, games, food and an amusement park, and a zipline.

KXAN is a sponsor of Peppermint Parkway.