Tickets for the 55th annual Austin Trail of Lights are now on sale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets for the 55th annual Austin Trail of Lights, which will run Dec. 10 through 23.

Trail of Lights is Austin’s second-largest holiday event in the city and has been named among the 10 Best Public Displays of Holiday Lights by USA Today and named one of the best places to see Christmas lights by CNN.

The event features over 2 million lights, 90 holiday trees and over 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

A view of the Austin Trail of Lights in Dec. 2018 (KXAN)

Admission prices are varied but generally range $5 to $80 Platinum tickets. Additionally, seven of the festival’s 14 nights are free of charge.

There will be special events held on different nights, including an exclusive Preview Party on Dec. 6 and a Movie Night on Dec. 12.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase passes ahead of time.