Tickets for Mozart’s annual holiday light show are now on sale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Well, with a forecast of 91° in Austin next Monday, not quite.

But to help you get in the holiday spirit, tickets for the annual holiday light show at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters are now on sale. This season’s shows will run from Nov. 11 through Jan. 6 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The coffee shop is once again restricting capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so if you want a table, you’ll have to book in advance. Tickets are all for an hour-long timeslot.

Reserving a table for four costs $20, and six-person tables are $30. Additional fees apply, according to the booking website. Infants younger than 18 months old do not count toward your party.

Each party can reserve up to four tables. If you need more than that, you’re asked to contact lightshow@mozartscoffee.com for additional help.

Alternatively, you can reserve a spot in the standing-room only ‘Bavarian Marketplace.’ These spots are free and are available for groups up to seven people.

Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the reservation time to get checked in.

For more information or to book your tickets, click here.