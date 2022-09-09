AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re less than a day away from gameday between Texas and Alabama. Since June, this highly anticipated showdown at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium has been sold out.

This has left many football fans searching for last-minute tickets.

According to TicketCity CEO Randy Cohen, people will have to pay up to see the Longhorns host the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide.

“We’ve been waiting for this game for a long time,” he said. “So excited that it’s finally here.”

As of Friday morning, the cheapest tickets available for the game on TicketCity were going for $187 each for upper deck seats. Including fees imposed by the site, those tickets will cost around $247 a pop.

The most expensive seats, meanwhile, are going for more than $2,500 through the Austin-based online marketplace.

“Normally at a regular game here at DKR, the best seats in the house are about $300,” Cohen said. “To get in now, it’s $300 for this one game. It’s almost 10x what you normally pay.”

With more than 100,000 fans prepared to pack into the stadium, Texas senior associate athletic director Drew Martin said there’s only one way to get in for a reasonable price.

“The only way that you can get a ticket for face value is to be a season ticket holder,” he said.

On UT’s campus, excitement has been building with two live pregame shows — ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff — to be broadcasted on site.

Yet, Texas sophomore Griffin Lewis has concerns the Longhorns student section could exceed max capacity.

“A few years back, when we played LSU the demand was crazy,” he said. “The line started forming around 4 or 5 a.m. I know kids are hesitant to do that, because they don’t want to wait too long and not get into the game.”

With this in mind, students such as Max Yu are selling their tickets for top dollar.

“If I sell my Alabama ticket for 200 bucks, that basically covers the price of my Big Ticket.”

The Big Ticket is an annual sports pass that costs $200 and gives UT students access to all Longhorns home games in every sport.

As sales soar at TicketCity, Cohen is advising folks to avoid waiting for ticket prices to go down.

“It’s not worth the stress of trying to save an extra 20 bucks,” he concluded. “It’s not going to go down much below $300.”

Although there may be some tickets available a few hours out from kickoff, Cohen expects the cost of getting into this game to rise to $400.

To purchase tickets to see Texas take on Alabama tomorrow at 11 a.m. you can visit TicketCity’s website.