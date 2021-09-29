Thunderstorms force concerts to be called off at Stubb’s, Moody Amphitheater

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thunderstorms that brought as much as five inches of rain to places around Austin shut down a couple shows at concert venues Tuesday night.

A concert featuring The Front Bottoms at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater was called off by event staff around 9:30 p.m., about 1.5 hours after storms with intense thunder and lightning started to roll through.

Stubb’s staff posted on Twitter they were evacuating concertgoers around 8 p.m., saying they would provide updates as to when the show could continue. As the night went on and the storms kept coming in, staff made the call to send everyone home.

The remainder of The Front Bottoms show tonight at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater is cancelled due to severe weather conditions. Concertgoers can visit their point of purchase tomorrow after 11 am for more detail regarding refund information. — Stubbs Austin (@StubbsAustin) September 29, 2021

A concert featuring Iya Terra, Iration and 311 was also called off in the middle of the show due to the storms. About the same time, Stubb’s issued an evacuation of its venue, Moody Amphitheater staff did the same. Iya Terra was able to get through its set before the storms washed out the remaining acts.

Staff at Moody Amphitheater, located in the new Waterloo Park, made the decision to cancel its event around 9:20 p.m.

Attention Moody Amphitheater Guests: Due to current weather conditions, the remainder of the event has been cancelled. Our primary concern is the safety of our patrons and staff. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. pic.twitter.com/58iEflRVPm — Moody Amphitheater (@moody_amp) September 29, 2021

Both venues said people who had tickets should go back to where they purchased the tickets to get information on potential refunds.

Rain is in the forecast late in the week, and with the first weekend of the Austin City Limits musical festival kicking off Friday, those with tickets should pack a poncho or something else to help stay dry. ACL was canceled in 2013 due to heavy rains that led to flash flooding.